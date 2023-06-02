Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Thailand Open Quarters LIVE: Lakshya Sen, Kiran George in action- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow all the LIVE action from the quarter-finals of Thailand Open 2023.

lakshya sen bwf badminton world championships commonwealth games gold medal
Lakshya Sen will head into the BWF World Championships on the high of winning gold at CWG (Source: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2 Jun 2023 9:08 AM GMT

The only remaining Indian shuttlers in Thailand Open 2023, Kiran George and Lakshya Sen will feature in the quarter-finals of the tournament today.

While Lakshya takes on Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia, Kiran will be up against Toma Popov Junior of France.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-06-02 06:42:54
