Thailand Open Quarters LIVE: Lakshya Sen, Kiran George in action- Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow all the LIVE action from the quarter-finals of Thailand Open 2023.
The only remaining Indian shuttlers in Thailand Open 2023, Kiran George and Lakshya Sen will feature in the quarter-finals of the tournament today.
While Lakshya takes on Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia, Kiran will be up against Toma Popov Junior of France.
Live Updates
- 2 Jun 2023 9:08 AM GMT
Good start for Lakshya in second game.
Lakshya is leading 6-4 in the second game and he needs to hold on to the lead.
- 2 Jun 2023 9:02 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen wins the first game 21-19.
Lakshya finishes first game with a roar and a winner that floored Leong. Top-notch comeback by the Indian.
- 2 Jun 2023 8:58 AM GMT
Top-quality badminton from Lakshya.
Lakshya responds to Leong with his combination shots and takes five consecutive points to make it 17-17.
- 2 Jun 2023 8:55 AM GMT
Some basic errors from Lakshya.
Lakshya is struggling right now as his errors has allowed Leong Hao with lead 16-12.
- 2 Jun 2023 8:51 AM GMT
A closely fought battle till now.
Leong Hao leads 11-10 at the moment at the first mid-game break.
- 2 Jun 2023 8:46 AM GMT
Lakshya equalizes.
A good point for Lakshya as he traps Hao near the net and brings the score to 6-6.
- 2 Jun 2023 8:42 AM GMT
First point for Lakshya.
A body smash on the chest of Hao which he fails to return gives Lakshya his first point of the match.
- 2 Jun 2023 8:25 AM GMT
Tough pill for the Indian shuttler.
A brilliant run at Thailand Open comes to an end for the Indian shuttler and we move towards Lakshya Sen's game.