Thailand Masters: Isharani Baruah takes down second seed; Kiran George exits

India's Isharani Baruah advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 Thailand Masters Super 300 with a win over second seeded Sung Shou Yun of Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

Baruah, ranked world No 48 in women's singles, registered a 21-13, 14-21, 21-14 win in a battle which lasted an hour and two minutes.

Baruah wasn't the only Indian women's singles shuttler to shine in the Round of 16 as Devika Sihag also beat a seeded opponent.

Up against the eighth seed Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei, Sihag recorded a comfortable 21-14, 21-14 win in just 32 minutes.

Elsewhere, Tharun Mannepalli also advanced to the quarter-finals with a 21-17, 14-21, 24-22 hard fought win over Ting Yen Chen of Chinese Taipei, in men's singles.

It was an edge of the seat thriller with the Indian holding his nerves to pocket the win after an hour and 18 minutes.

Kiran George exits

It was, however, not all rosy for Indian shuttlers in the pre-quarterfinal stage.

Kiran George, seeded seventh in men's singles, went down tamely. He lost 16-21, 11-21 to Indonesia's Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo in just 36 minutes.

Shriyanshi Valishetty and Anmol Kharb also went down in their respective women's singles matches in three-game deciders to bring curtains down on their campaigns.



