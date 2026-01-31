Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag storms into women's singles final

Devika Sihag, the lone Indian standing at the 2026 Thailand Masters Super 300, made her way into the women's singles final on Saturday.

Sihag registered a comfortable 22-20, 21-13 win over the fifth seeded Huang Yu Hsun of Chinese Taipei in just 38 minutes in the semi-finals.

Sihag, who had stunned the local favourite and top seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the quarter-finals, did not have the best of starts against the Chinese Taipei shuttler.

The former Indian national champion, in fact, trailed 15-20 in the opening game before saving five game points.

She seemed to have turned on a switch from that point as she won seven consecutive points and take the opening game to leave Huang in a state of disbelief.

Sihag built on the momentum in the second game and left no room for error as she cruised to wrap up the match in straight games.

The final appearance will make her only the fifth Indian women's singles shuttler after Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, former world champion PV Sindhu, southpaw Malvika Bansod, and the young Tanvi Sharma to reach the title clash of a Super 300 event.

Sihag will go up against Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in the final.