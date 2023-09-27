Badminton World Junior Championships: Team India continues winning streak

India's badminton team continued their winning streak at the Badminton World Junior Championships with an impressive 5-0 win over Brazil in Spokane, USA, early on Wednesday.

Backed by the support of BAI, SAI, REC and Yonex, the Indian shuttlers put up an outstanding show on the second day of the prestigious event.

In the opening match, the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma triumphed over Joaquim Mendonça and Maria Clara Lopes Lima by a narrow margin. The Indians won 21-14, 21-17.

In the boys' singles match, Lokesh Reddy Kalagotla faced a formidable opponent in Renan Melo, who lost the first game 17-21 but fought back resiliently in the second. Lokesh managed to get the upper hand and ultimately won the second game 24-22 to wrap up the match. Meanwhile, in the girls' singles section, Devika Sihag cruised to victory by defeating Maria Eduarda Oliveira 21-9, 21-6 in just 18 minutes.

In the boys' doubles category, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana emerged victorious against Joaquim Mendonça and Joao Mendonça Taveira, with a score of 21-19, 21-10. The girls' doubles pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty displayed their coordination en route to securing an impressive 21-13, 21-11 win over Maria Clara Lopes Lima and Maria Eduarda Oliveira.

Later in the day, Group D leaders India will next face Germany, who are second in the group. The result of this match will decide who tops the group. The team that finishes on top will face the winner of Group C in the quarterfinals on September 28.