Tasnim Mir, Tharun Mannepalli emerge champions at Saint-Denis Reunion Open

Indian shuttlers delivered remarkable performances at the Saint-Denis Reunion Open 2024 as they ended their campaigns on a high on Sunday by claiming two titles out of a possible five in Saint-Denis, a French department in the Indian Ocean.



While Tasnim Mir won the women's singles title, Tharun Mannepalli clinched the men's singles crown.

However, in the men's doubles final, Prakash Raj and Gouse Shaik went down in straight games.

It was Tasnim's third International Challenge title and her first since 2022.

The World No. 75 Tasnim, who hails from Gujarat, defeated fellow Indian shuttler Rakshitha Sree in straight games (21-15, 21-19) in the final to emerge champion.

In the men's singles final, Tharun beat Japanese Yudai Okimoto, also in straight games (21-15, 21-15), to win his second title of the year.

Earlier, he won the Kazakhstan International Challenge.

In the men's doubles final, Prakash and Gouse could not overcome the challenge posed by Julien Maio and William Villeger of France as they lost 9-21, 14-21 to settle for a runner-up finish.