Tanya Hemanth lifts Saipan International 2025 women’s singles crown

Indian badminton player Tanya Hemanth clinched the women’s singles title at the Saipan International 2025, held in the Northern Mariana Islands on Saturday.

The top-seeded Indian, currently ranked 86th in the world, defeated Japan’s unseeded Kanae Sakai 15-10, 15-8 in a commanding final performance at the Oleai Sports Complex.

The tournament was part of the Badminton World Federation’s experimental 3×15 scoring system, where matches are played to 15 points instead of the traditional 21.

This victory marks Hemanth’s first International Challenge title of the season and the fourth of her career. Her previous wins include the India International (2022), Iran Fajr International (2023), and Bendigo International (2024).

She had also finished runner-up at the Azerbaijan International 2024, losing to fellow Indian Malvika Bansod.

Tanya’s road to the title in Saipan was marked by gritty performances.

She fought past Japan’s Nodoka Sunakawa in the round of 16, survived a close battle against Singapore’s Lee Xin Yi Megan in the quarter-finals, and overcame Japan’s Ririna Hiramoto in the semi-finals before cruising to victory in the championship match.

Among other Indians in action, Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye, Annanya Pravin, and Tanishq Mamilla Palli bowed out in the women’s singles round of 16, while Sravanth Sai Suri exited in the men’s singles round of 32.