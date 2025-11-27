Tanvi Sharma defeats Nozomi Okuhara to reach Syed Modi quarterfinals

Indian badminton witnessed one of its most striking results of the season on Thursday as 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma produced a remarkable comeback to defeat former world champion Nozomi Okuhara and secure a place in the Syed Modi International Super 300 quarterfinals.

Tanvi, up against one of the most experienced players on the women’s circuit, lost the opening game 13-21.

But the young Indian refused to be overawed. She shifted gears in the second game with sharper angles, quicker transitions, and aggressive net play, turning the contest around to take it 21-16.

The decider proved to be the most gripping phase of the match. Okuhara attempted to reassert control. The teenager held her nerve, closing out the final two points to seal a 13-21, 21-16, 21-19 victory that left the home crowd in disbelief.

The result marks one of the biggest wins of Tanvi’s emerging career and a rare early-round upset against a former world champion. Tanvi now advances to the quarterfinals, where she will look to continue her breakthrough run.

The Syed Modi International, one of India’s key BWF World Tour events, has often produced surprise results, but few as eye-catching as Tanvi Sharma’s stunning performance.

More to follow...