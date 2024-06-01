Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Tanvi Sharma registers title win in Bonn International

Tanvi Sharma clinched the title at the Bonn International by defeating Wang Pei Yu in two games.

Tanvi Sharma 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Jun 2024 4:13 PM GMT

Young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma defeated Wang Pei Yu of Chinese Taipei in two games to clinch the title at the Bonn International tournament, a part of the BWF’s Future Series, here on Saturday.

In a contest that lasted a little over half an hour, Tanvi, who is ranked 181st in the world, recorded a 21-19, 22-20 victory.

The 15-year-old Tanvi from Punjab, who shot to limelight after clinching a gold medal at the Senior Asian Championship in Malaysia, came from behind in the final set to secure the win over her opponent.

However, there was disappointment for the Indian women’s doubles pairing of Srinidhi Narayanan and Radhika Sharma, who lost to the Turkish pair of Yasemen Bektas and Zehra Erdem 21-17, 21-10 in a one-sided contest.

In men’s doubles, Prakash Raj and Gouse Sheik lost to the Dutch combination of Noah Haase and Dyon van Wijlick 21-19, 21-16.

