Badminton: Tanvi Sharma crowned Junior World No 1

India's Tanvi Sharma climbed to world No 1 in the latest junior women's singles world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday.

Sharma's rise to the top comes just days after her stellar run in the 2025 US Open Super 300, where she finished as the runner-up to Beiwen Zhang of the United States.

The 16-year-old Sharma currently has 19,730 points from 14 tournaments and displaced Thailand's Anyapat Phichitpreechasak from the World No 1 spot.

Sharma, thus, becomes only the third Indian to be ranked world No 1 in junior women's singles. Previously Tasnim Mir and Anupama Upadhyay were ranked numero uno in the event during their junior days.

Tanvi Sharma is the new World No 1⃣ in the Junior Women's Singles BWF rankings 🔥🔥#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/h5pMfu2rJz — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 1, 2025

Her exploits at the US Open Super 300 also helped Sharma make big gains in the senior women's singles rankings. She shot up by 16 spots and is now ranked world No 50 – a career high at the senior level.

At the senior level, Sharma currently has 30,160 points and is the sixth highest ranked India. PV Sindhu, at world No 17, is the highest ranked women's singles shuttler currently.

Elsewhere in the men's singles senior rankings, Ayush Shetty rose by three spots and is now ranked world No 31.

Shetty also had a remarkable run at the US Open Super 300 last week, beating Brian Yang of Canada to win the title with a straight games win in the final.







