Taipei Open: Indian Shuttlers eye redemption run - Preview

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth is hoping to reverse his dip in form as he leads India’s charge at the Taipei Open 2025, beginning Tuesday.

Battling injuries and a long spell of inconsistency, Srikanth is currently ranked 61st in the BWF World Rankings. His best performance this year has been a quarter-final finish at the Thailand Masters.

Srikanth opens his campaign against S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, the 2022 World Junior silver medallist. Sankar stunned World No. 2 Anders Antonsen at the Swiss Open earlier this year, and will look to carry that momentum into this clash of experience vs youth.

The 2025 Taipei Open, a BWF Super 300 event, is set to take place from May 6 to May 11 at the Taipei Arena in Taipei, Taiwan.

The tournament features a total prize pool of USD 240,000 and offers valuable ranking points for players on the BWF World Tour.

Indian Squad

Indian shuttlers will be participating in various categories throughout the tournament.

Men’s Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, Mithun Manjunath (Qualifiers), Raghu Mariswamy (Qualifiers), Manraj Singh (Qualifiers), Aryamann Tandon (Qualifiers)

Women’s Singles: Anupama Upadhyaya, Unnati Hooda, Anmol Kharb, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ira Sharma (Qualifiers), Shreya Lele (Qualifiers), Mansi Singh (Qualifiers), Isharani Baruah (Qualifiers)

Women’s Doubles: Rashmi Ganesh / Sania Sikkandar



Schedule of Indian players

- May 06- Manraj Singh vs Cheng Kai

- May 06- Shreya Lele vs Sorano Yoshikawa

- May 06- Raghu Mariswamy vs Pui Pang Fong

- May 06- Aryamann Tandon vs Kok Jing Hong

- May 06- Mithun Manjunath vs Tan Jia Jie

- May 06- Ira Sharma vs Chen Su Yu

- May 06- Mansi Singh vs Tsai Hsin Pei

- May 06- Isharani Baruah vs Pitchamon Opatniputh

- TBD- Kidambi Srikanth vs. S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian

- TBD- Ayush Shetty vs. Lee Chia Hao (Chinese Taipei)

- TBD- Tharun Mannepalli vs. Shogo Ogawa (Japan)

- TBD- Meiraba Luwang Maisnam vs. Brian Yang (Canada)

- TBD- Anupama Upadhyaya vs. Unnati Hooda

- TBD- Anmol Kharb vs. Qualifier

- TBD- Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj vs. Sim Yu Jin (Korea)

- TBD- Aakarshi Kashyap vs. Hung Yi-Ting

- TBD- Rashmi Ganesh / Sania Sikkandar vs. TBD

Where to watch the Taipei Open?

Fans can stream the match on the BWF YouTube channel.