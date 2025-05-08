Taipei Open 2025: Ayush Shetty, Unnati Hooda advance to the quarterfinals

The young Indian shuttlers, Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda, advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Taipei Open Super 300 Tournament in Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Ayush got the better of former World Championships medalist and experienced compatriot Srikanth Kidambi in an hour-long (21-17, 15-21, 21-16) tight three-game encounter in the second round.

This was Ayush's second consecutive win over Kidambi this year, and now he leads their head-to-head record by 2-1.

Ayush, who earlier knocked out the third-seeded and world no.13 Taipei player in the first round, has a good opportunity to reach his second semi-final of the year on the BWF World Tour.

He will next take on Canada's Brian Yang in the quarterfinal on Friday, which will be the first meeting between the two players.

🚨#News l Ayush Shetty beats Srikanth Kidambi at the Taipei Open🏸



The 20-year-old defeated the former World No. 1 to move on to the quarterfinals of the Taipei Open, with a final score of 21-16, 15-21, 21-17.#Indianbadminton #BWF pic.twitter.com/PULavH4K2K — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 8, 2025

The other Indian in action at the men's singles category, Tharun Mannepalli, had a completely different outcome, losing (13-21, 9-21) his second-round match to Indonesia's Ubaidillah in just 34 minutes.

Unnati eyes the first semi-final of the year

In the women's singles category, the 17-year-old Unnati Hooda has also progressed to the quarterfinal of the tournament with a comfortable straight-game (21-12, 21-7) win against home player, Lin S-Y

This will be her second quarterfinal appearance of the year after the German Open 2025 in February.

She will now be aiming to reach the semi-final on the BWF World tour for the first time this year, when she will take on another Chinese Taipei player, Yi-Ting Hung, on Friday.