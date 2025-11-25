Syed Modi International: Treesa-Gayatri overcome slow start for opening round win

Top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand kicked off their 2025 Syed Modi International campaign with a hard-fought victory, headlining a strong opening day for India at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

The country’s leading women’s doubles pair recovered from a slow start to defeat Malaysia’s Cheng Su Hui and Tan Zhing Yi 19-21, 22-20, 21-9 in their first-ever meeting.