Syed Modi International: Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda storm into the semi-finals

Teenager Tanvi Sharma continued her good form to reach the semi-final of the Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

The 16-year-old got the better of Sin Yan Happy Lo of Hong Kong in straight games, 21-13, 21-19, to reach her second Super300 Semi-final of the year.

This win, followed by her massive upset in the second round against the former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, put the young Indian among the favourites to win the title.

Rising star Tanvi Sharma upsets former world champion and WR 1 Nozomi Okuhara in a three‑game thriller 13‑21, 21‑16, 21‑19 to reach her maiden Syed Modi International S300 quarter‑final pic.twitter.com/mGWbJ8eni6 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 27, 2025

Following her, Unnati Hooda also reached the semi-finals with a three-game 21-15, 13-21, 21-16 win against Rakshitha Ramraj in an all-Indian quarterfinal.

On the other hand, the new Indian mixed doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Hariharan Amsakarunan also reached the semi-finals here in Lucknow.

They defeated the Australian pairing of Andika Ramadiansyah and Nozomi Shimizu in straight games, 21-18, 21-14, to reach their maiden semi-final on the tour.

They will be the only Indian pair in the semi-finals of mixed doubles, as Nithin HV and Srinidhi Narayanan lost their match to the Indonesian pair.

