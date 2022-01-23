Syed Modi International 2022: Men's singles final declared 'No Match' after one finalist tests positive for COVID-19

The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournamThe all-French clash was scheduled between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"The men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a 'No Match'. BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.

The men's singles final of the #SyedModi2022 has been declared a 'No Match' with one of the finalists testing positive for COVID-19. More 👇#BWFWorldTour https://t.co/gJduiqllGI — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 23, 2022

"The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn. Details on winner status, world ranking points and prize money will be revealed in due course.



Today's other four finals will go ahead as scheduled," the BWF added.

Top seed P V Sindhu will play in the women's singles final against fellow Indian Malvika Bansod later in the day.