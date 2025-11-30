Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Syed Modi International Highlights: Treesa-Gayatri crowned champions; Srikanth loses

Check out the highlights from the 2025 Syed Modi International Super 300 Final.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand (Photo credit: BAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 Nov 2025 12:02 PM GMT

Syed Modi International Highlights: The top seeded women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand clinched their first title of the 2025 season, winning the Syed Modi International women's doubles title in Lucknow on Sunday.

Treesa-Gayatri recorded a 17-21, 21-13, 21-15 win over Japan's Osawa and Tanabe to defend their title.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth lost out to the young Jason Gunawan in a tense men's singles final. He went down 16-21, 21-8, 20-22.

Highlights:

Live Updates

2025-11-30 09:04:44
