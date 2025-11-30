Badminton
Syed Modi International Highlights: Treesa-Gayatri crowned champions; Srikanth loses
Check out the highlights from the 2025 Syed Modi International Super 300 Final.
Syed Modi International Highlights: The top seeded women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand clinched their first title of the 2025 season, winning the Syed Modi International women's doubles title in Lucknow on Sunday.
Treesa-Gayatri recorded a 17-21, 21-13, 21-15 win over Japan's Osawa and Tanabe to defend their title.
Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth lost out to the young Jason Gunawan in a tense men's singles final. He went down 16-21, 21-8, 20-22.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 30 Nov 2025 11:59 AM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from the 2025 Syed Modi International in Lucknow. While Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand clinched their first title of the season, Kidambi Srikanth's search for a first title win since 2017 on the BWF tour extends further.
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you next time!
- 30 Nov 2025 11:56 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth LOSES!
Not to be for Kidambi Srikanth. His wait for a title win extends further.
Jason Gunawan with a brilliant follow through shot following a smash goes up 21-20 before Srikanth hits long. The Indian goes down 16-21, 21-7, 20-22 in a hard fought contest.
- 30 Nov 2025 11:53 AM GMT
20-20!
Srikanth isn't willing to give this up. Brilliant defensive shot, where he just angles the shuttlecock to draw level at 20-20.
- 30 Nov 2025 11:52 AM GMT
Match point, Gunawan!
Srikanth's shot called in but a confident Guawan asks for a review. He is proven right, that landed just long.
Gunawan has a match point at 20-19.
- 30 Nov 2025 11:49 AM GMT
4 points in a row!
Srikanth on the move now. He is bringing out all his attacking intent and smashes the bone out of the shuttle to go up 18-17!
- 30 Nov 2025 11:49 AM GMT
Srikanth equalises!
A net dribble from Gunawan and the shuttle lands on his own side of the court. Srikanth has equalised at 17-17.
- 30 Nov 2025 11:48 AM GMT
Srikanth fights back
A smash gone wide from Gunawan before Srikanth lands one perfectly to reduce the deficit. He trails 16-17 and the crowd has found its voice in Lucknow.
- 30 Nov 2025 11:46 AM GMT
Gunawan takes the lead!
Three back-to-back errors from Kidambi Srikanth and Jason Gunawan now leads 17-14, much to the dismay of the crowd.