Syed Modi International Highlights: Treesa-Gayatri crowned champions; Srikanth loses

Syed Modi International Highlights: The top seeded women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand clinched their first title of the 2025 season, winning the Syed Modi International women's doubles title in Lucknow on Sunday.

Treesa-Gayatri recorded a 17-21, 21-13, 21-15 win over Japan's Osawa and Tanabe to defend their title.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth lost out to the young Jason Gunawan in a tense men's singles final. He went down 16-21, 21-8, 20-22.

