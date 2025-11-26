Syed Modi International 2025: Unnati Hooda advances to second round

The top seeded Unnati Hooda advanced to the second round of women's singles at the 2025 Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Hooda recorded a 21-13, 21-18 victory in straight games over compatriot Aakarshi Kashyap to move into the Round of 16.

Rakshita Ramraj and Devika Sihag also advanced to the women's singles second round with victories in their respective all-India clashes. Tanya Hemanth and Mansi Singh also booked their spot in the second round in the discipline

Meanwhile, the fast rising Anmol Kharb and Shriyanshi Valishetty crashed out in the opening round, losing their respective matches.

In the major men's singles matches, Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat, Tharun Mannepalli, and veteran HS Prannoy recorded wins to advance to the second round.

The mixed doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakumaran-Treesa Jolly, Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, and Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde also won their respective opening round matches.



