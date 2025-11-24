Syed Modi India International 2025: Top Shuttlers ready for Super 300 battle in Lucknow

The 2025 edition of the Syed Modi India International Super 300 is set to kick off in Lucknow on Tuesday, bringing together a deep pool of elite shuttlers, rising Indian prospects, and experienced Olympians.

With a USD 240,000 prize purse announced by the Uttar Pradesh Badminton Association, fans can expect a competitive week across all five categories.

India will also field the largest contingent of 152 players, making this one of the most anticipated home events on the badminton calendar.

Big names lead India’s campaign

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth and Tokyo Olympian HS Prannoy headline the men’s singles draw as they look to close the season on a strong note.

Srikanth, who enjoyed a resurgence with a runner-up finish at the Malaysia Masters, opens against Meiraba Luwang Maisnam.

Prannoy, returning from a side strain that hampered his European swing, faces Kavin Thangam in the first round.

Other notable Indians include:

Tharun Mannepalli (6th seed), up against Sathish Kumar Karunakaran

S Sankar Muthusamy, facing Manraj Singh

Priyanshu Rajawat, returning after a knee injury

Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Alap Mishra, Rithvik Sanjeevi, among others

The international field is spearheaded by top seed Jia Heng Jason Teh of Singapore.

Women’s Singles

The women’s singles competition promises high-quality matchups, featuring a blend of global experience and India’s emerging talent.

Nozomi Okuhara, former world champion and second seed, leads the international challenge.

Top seed Unnati Hooda opens her campaign against Aakarshi Kashyap.

Tasnim Mir, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya and several others strengthen India's high-potential line-up.

Key opening matches:

Tasnim Mir vs Aditi Bhatt

Anmol Kharb vs 5th seed Hina Akechi (Japan)

Tanvi Sharma vs Ashmita Chaliha

Doubles Focus: Treesa–Gayatri Return; Men’s Pairings in Hot Form

Women’s Doubles

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand return to Lucknow. Gayatri, who eased back into match rhythm at the Australian Open after a five-month shoulder injury layoff, will look to rebuild momentum with Treesa.

Men’s Doubles

The in-form Indian pair Hariharan Amsakarunan / M R Arjun, champions at Al Ain Masters Super 100, Turkiye International Challenge, and Telangana Challenge, enter as strong contenders.

Second seeds Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy / Sai Pratheek K are also expected to challenge deep into the tournament.

Mixed Doubles

Second seeds Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Gadde Shivani will lead India’s hopes.

Schedule



Qualifiers & early main-draw matches: Tuesday

Finals: November 30

Each event features a 32-player (or pair) draw, including 28 direct entries and 4 qualifiers.

Where to Watch

Live Broadcast: DD Sports

Online Streaming: WAVE OTT

Entry at venue: Free for spectators

Squad & Indian Contingent Highlights

India’s 152-player contingent includes:

Men’s Singles

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Tharun Mannepalli, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, S Sankar Muthusamy, BM Rahul Bharadwaj, Alap Mishra, Rithvik Sanjeevi, Tarun Reddy Katam, Sathish Karunakaran.

Women’s Singles

Unnati Hooda, Nozomi Okuhara (international), Tasnim Mir, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Tanya Hemanth, Isharani Baruah, Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, Aditi Bhatt, Mansi Singh, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Devika Sihag, Shreya Lele.

Men’s Doubles

Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun, Pruthvi Roy/Sai Pratheek, plus multiple home-state combinations.

Women’s Doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Shruti Mishra/Samriddhi Singh, Sonali Singh/Tanisha Singh.

Mixed Doubles

Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Gadde Shivani, Ayush Agarwal/Shruti Mishra, and more Indian duos.