Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Swiss Open Semifinal LIVE: Satwik/Chirag in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semifinal of the 2023 Swiss Open Badminton.
The lone surviving Indians - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will take on Malaysia's Ong and Teo in their men's doubles semifinal clash at the 2023 Swiss Open Badminton today.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
2023-03-25 14:15:27
- 25 March 2023 3:17 PM GMT
Indians with their noses in front
Slight lead for SatChi in the first game, although a slender one.
IND 8-7 MAL
- 25 March 2023 3:13 PM GMT
Level pegging so far
Both pairs are fighting tooth-and-nail in the semis.
IND 3-3 MAL
- 25 March 2023 3:07 PM GMT
The game's underway!
The Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi serve first to Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
- 25 March 2023 2:18 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the 2023 Swiss Open semifinal today.
Stay tuned!
Next Story