Badminton

Swiss Open 2022, Semifinals LIVE - Sindhu, Prannoy, Srikanth aim for final spot—Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Three Indian matches will take place this evening with all the players gunning for a spot in the finals of the Swiss Open 2022.

X
By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-03-26T18:03:51+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semifinals of the Swiss Open 2022. Only three Indian shuttlers - PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are left in the fray after the quarter-finals and they will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the semi-finals later today.


Follow all badminton updates here


Live Updates

HS Prannoy PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Badminton World Federation 
