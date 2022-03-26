Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Swiss Open 2022, Semifinals LIVE - Sindhu, Prannoy, Srikanth aim for final spot—Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Three Indian matches will take place this evening with all the players gunning for a spot in the finals of the Swiss Open 2022.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semifinals of the Swiss Open 2022. Only three Indian shuttlers - PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are left in the fray after the quarter-finals and they will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the semi-finals later today.
Follow all badminton updates here
Live Updates
- 26 March 2022 12:33 PM GMT
Hello and welcome!
We know the IPL is on and will definitely clash with this event. But to have three Indian shuttles in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open is a major feat and we implore you to stay on till the end and watch them battle it out for a place in the finals.
Next Story