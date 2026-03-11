Swiss Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag, Hariharan-Arjun advance to round of 16

The world no.4 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the round of 16 of the 2026 Swiss Open Super300 in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

They defeated the much lower-ranked Singaporean pair of Eng Koh and Junusuke Kubo in straight games 21-19, 21-19 to start the campaign with a win.

Following them, another Indian men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun also booked their spot in the second round with a straight-game win.

They came from behind to defeat the Chinese Taipei pairing of Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh after a long deuce points in the second game, 21-16, 24-22.

Aiming for Some Swiss Bliss! 🎯



Here are the Indians in action in Basel for the BWF Swiss Open 2026, starting today: pic.twitter.com/o9riqxymRt — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 10, 2026

They will next take on another Chinese Taipei pair, Cheng Kuan Chen and Lin Bing Wei, in the round of 16, hoping to make it to their first quarterfinal of the year.

Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag will be taking on the Japanese duo of Hiroki Okamura and Kyohei Yamashita in their prequarterfinal match on Thursday.

Treesa-Gayatri retired out

In the women's doubles, top Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand had an unfortunate end as they had to withdraw at the halfway mark of the first game due to injury.

At the score of 7-13, Treesy felt some niggle in her right leg and decided to withdraw from the game, handing over the win to the Taipei pair of Hu Ling Fang and Jheng Yu Chieh.

This will be the second consecutive first-round exit for the duo after the All England last week, and might hamper their BWF World rankings.

The Indian singles contingent will begin their campaign on Wednesday, having five representatives in men's singles and three in the women's singles category.