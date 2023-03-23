Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Swiss Open LIVE: Day 3- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day three of the 2023 Swiss Open Badminton.
Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals of the Swiss Open 2023.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-03-23 10:09:56
- 23 March 2023 10:43 AM GMT
Indian singles shuttlers in action today:
- PV Sindhu v/s Purti Kusuma Wardani
- HS Prannoy v/s Christo Popov
- Kidmabi Srikanth v/s Lee Cheuk Yiu
- Mithun Manjunath v/s Chia Hao Lee
Next Story