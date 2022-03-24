Badminton
Swiss Open 2022 LIVE - Day 3 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of Swiss Open 2022.
It is the pre-quarters of Swiss Open Badminton 2022 and we will have Indian representation in 11 matches today. Right from the likes of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth to the young Asmita Chaliha and others will try to keep the Indian flag flying at the St. Jakobshalle arena today.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
- 24 March 2022 11:12 AM GMT
6-11
The higher-ranked Indians manage to stitch together a few points but continue to trail 6-11 at the midgame break.
- 24 March 2022 11:09 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag on the backfoot
Terrible start for India as Satwik-Chirag trails 2-8 against the World Number 23 pair.
- 24 March 2022 11:03 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag on court!
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the first Indians in action today. They take on Pramudya and Rambitan of Indonesia in court number 1.
- 24 March 2022 10:56 AM GMT
PARUPALLI KASHYAP GETS A WALKOVER!
Big news coming in from the St. Jackobshalle arena that Viktor Axelsen has withdrawn from the Swiss Open 2022. This means India's Parupalli Kashyap has earned a walkover!
What a day for the Indian veteran, who has otherwise been struggling for performance.
See you in semis, Kashyap!
- 24 March 2022 10:52 AM GMT
Gooood Eveningggg!
Welcome to yet another day of thrilling badminton action from the St Jackobshalle arena. A total of 11 matches with Indian representations led by PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. The husband-wife duo of Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal too have made it to the R16 of their respective events.
Stay tuned as we bring to you all the latest updates!