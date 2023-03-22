Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Swiss Open LIVE: Day 2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Swiss Open Badminton.

Swiss Open LIVE: Day 2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

PV Sindhu in action at the last edition of the India Open (BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 March 2023 12:16 PM GMT

Indian veterans like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy will be in action today at the Swiss Open 2023.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-03-22 09:25:19
Badminton Badminton World Federation PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X