Badminton
Swiss Open LIVE: Day 2 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Swiss Open Badminton.
Indian veterans like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy will be in action today at the Swiss Open 2023.
Live Updates
- 22 March 2023 12:16 PM GMT
Srikanth in action parallelly
Kidambi Srikanth is also in action parallelly on court number 1. He is playing China's Weng Hong Yang.
- 22 March 2023 12:10 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag in action
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be the next Indians in action. They are up against Boon and Wong of Malaysia on court number 4.
- 22 March 2023 11:01 AM GMT
Mithun coasts to an easy win
Mithun Manjunath coasts to an easy 21-8, 21-17 win in just 34 minutes.
- 22 March 2023 10:42 AM GMT
Mithun wins first game
Mithun Manjunath takes the first game 21-8 within the blink of an eye.
- 22 March 2023 10:27 AM GMT
Mithun Manjunath in action
The young Mithun Manjunath is in action against Joran Kweekel in R32 of men's singles on court number 3.
- 22 March 2023 9:48 AM GMT
Sikki/Arathi LOSE
The Indian women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sunil go down to the pair from Japan. They lose 12-21, 14-21 in straight games.
- 22 March 2023 9:26 AM GMT
Goood Afternooon!
Welcome to the live coverage from the Day 2 of the 2023 Swiss Open.