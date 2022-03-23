CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Swiss Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth makes winning start

Other Indians in fray, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap play their opening matches later

Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
X

Kidambi Srikanth (Source: BWF) 

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-03-23T20:14:30+05:30

Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round of Swiss Open badminton on Wednesday.

The Indian beat the Danish player 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes.

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game. The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Other Indians in fray, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap play their opening matches later on Wednesday.

Kidambi Srikanth Badminton 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X