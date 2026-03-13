Swiss Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag withdraw before quarter-finals

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have pulled out of the ongoing 2026 Swiss Open Super 300 ahead of their quarter-final clash on Friday.

Rankireddy and Shetty, the top seeded men's doubles pair in the competition, have given a walkover into the semi-finals to Christian Kjaer and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark.

The reason behind the former world No 1 pair's withdrawal is yet not clear.

Rankireddy and Shetty had survived a scare in the Round of 16 clash against Hiroki Okamura and Kyohei Yamashita of Japan on Thursday to enter the last eight.

#News 🚨| Satwik-Chirag exit from the 2026 Swiss Open Super 300 after withdrawing from their men's doubles quarterfinal clash against Denmark's Rasmus & Christian Kjær.#Badminton | (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/63R3b00e7E — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 13, 2026





The Indians were embroiled in a 74-minute long, tiring battle before advancing to the quarter-finals. They fought a thrilling contest, winning the decider 28-26.

Rankireddy and Shetty's withdrawal leaves the Indian hopes in the tournament pinned on men's singles shuttler Tharun Mannepalli.

Mannepalli will take on Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the quarter-finals later in the day.

He had beaten Justin Hoh of Malaysia 21-14, 22-20 in 43 minutes in the Round of 16 earlier in the competition.