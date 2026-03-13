Badminton
Swiss Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag withdraw before quarter-finals
Tharun Mannepalli is left the lone Indian standing in the 2026 Swiss Open Super 300.
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have pulled out of the ongoing 2026 Swiss Open Super 300 ahead of their quarter-final clash on Friday.
Rankireddy and Shetty, the top seeded men's doubles pair in the competition, have given a walkover into the semi-finals to Christian Kjaer and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark.
The reason behind the former world No 1 pair's withdrawal is yet not clear.
Rankireddy and Shetty had survived a scare in the Round of 16 clash against Hiroki Okamura and Kyohei Yamashita of Japan on Thursday to enter the last eight.
The Indians were embroiled in a 74-minute long, tiring battle before advancing to the quarter-finals. They fought a thrilling contest, winning the decider 28-26.
Rankireddy and Shetty's withdrawal leaves the Indian hopes in the tournament pinned on men's singles shuttler Tharun Mannepalli.
Mannepalli will take on Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the quarter-finals later in the day.
He had beaten Justin Hoh of Malaysia 21-14, 22-20 in 43 minutes in the Round of 16 earlier in the competition.