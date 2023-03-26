Badminton
Swiss Open 2023 Highlights: Satwik/Chirag crowned champions
The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were crowned the 2023 Swiss Open men's doubles badminton champions. They defeated the pair from China 21-19, 24-22 to win the first-ever doubles title for India in the tournament.
Check out the highlights here:
Live Updates
- 26 March 2023 10:26 AM GMT
That's all we have from the 2023 Swiss Open Badminton. The men's doubles pair of Satwik/Chirag became the first doubles duo from the country to win the title at the Swiss Open.
Even if the Indian singles players continued to struggle for form, Satwik/Chirag have ensured that there is something to cheer for Indian badminton fans.
- 26 March 2023 10:19 AM GMT
FIRST DOUBLES TITLE FOR INDIA
This is the first-ever doubles title for India in the 68-year-old Swiss Open Badminton, and who better than Satwik/Chirag to create history.
- 26 March 2023 10:17 AM GMT
SATWIK/CHIRAG WINNNN!
They hold their nerves. Satwik/Chirag win 21-19, 24-22. Chirag takes off his jersey and the celebrations have started.
- 26 March 2023 10:15 AM GMT
This is nailbiting
Nailbiting stuff from both the pair out in the middle, with the net playing spoilsport. 22-22 for now.
- 26 March 2023 10:12 AM GMT
MATCH POINTS SAVED!
A bit of luck for the Chinese pair as a shot hits the net and falls on the other side. They have equalised at 20-20. Ren/Tan have saved two Match points.
- 26 March 2023 10:10 AM GMT
2 MATCH POINTS
2 match points now for Satwik/Chirag as the Chinese fail to return a smash. India leads 20-18.
- 26 March 2023 10:07 AM GMT
Ren/Tan equalise once again
A slight blip in concentration from the Indians and the Chinese take toll. 16-16.
- 26 March 2023 10:05 AM GMT
Satwik/Chirag open up a lead
Satwik and Chirag have once again opened up a three-point lead at 16-13. Will this prove to be decisive?
Meanwhile, the crowd is right behind the Indian pair with chants of, "Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega"
- 26 March 2023 9:59 AM GMT
Ren/Tan equalise
Consecutive points post the interval for the Chinese pair as they equalise at 11-11.
- 26 March 2023 9:57 AM GMT
SATWIK/CHIRAG LEAD
Much like the first game, Satwik/Chirag head into the mid-game break with an advantage. 11-9 lead this time. Can the Indians wrap this up in straight games?