Badminton

Swiss Open 2023 Highlights: Satwik/Chirag crowned champions

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 26 March 2023 10:29 AM GMT

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were crowned the 2023 Swiss Open men's doubles badminton champions. They defeated the pair from China 21-19, 24-22 to win the first-ever doubles title for India in the tournament.

Check out the highlights here:

Live Updates

2023-03-26 09:01:27
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Badminton 
