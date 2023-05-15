Badminton
Sudirman Cup 2023 LIVE: India v/s Malaysia - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Malaysia at the 2023 Sudirman Cup.
Having lost to Chinese Taipei 1-4 in their opening encounter on Sunday, India already find themselves in a must-win situation as they take on Malaysia in their Group C clash at the 2023 Sudirman Cup.
Can PV Sindhu and co. step up their game under pressure?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 15 May 2023 10:44 AM GMT
Sindhu calling the shots
PV Sindhu, as expected, is calling the shots in the middle. She leads 8-4.
- 15 May 2023 10:42 AM GMT
Sindhu starts well
PV Sindhu opens up an early 4-1 lead against Goh Jin Wei.
- 15 May 2023 10:35 AM GMT
HEAD TO HEAD
The Head to Head reads heavily in favour of PV Sindhu, who has never lost to Goh Jin Wei in their previous four encounters. Sindhu is also higher ranked, and will be expected to win this and keep India afloat in the Sudirman Cup.
- 15 May 2023 10:34 AM GMT
Up Next: Must win battle for PV Sindhu
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will take the centrestage next in what will be a must win clash for India. If Sindhu loses, India will crash out of the 2023 Sudirman Cup.
She is up against world number 30 Goh Jin Wei.
- 15 May 2023 10:32 AM GMT
India trail 0-2
India now trail 0-2 in their Group C tie against Malaysia.
- 15 May 2023 10:32 AM GMT
Srikanth LOSES!
Kidambi Srikanth goes down 16-21, 11-21 in 35 minutes against Lee Zii Jia.
- 15 May 2023 10:28 AM GMT
Going from bad to worse for Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth trails 8-17 now in the second game. Only a matter of time before Lee Zii Jia wraps this up.
- 15 May 2023 10:24 AM GMT
Advantage, Zii Jia
A four-point deficit for Kidambi Srikanth as he trails 7-11 at the second mid-game break. This is not looking good at all for the Indian.
- 15 May 2023 10:20 AM GMT
Srikanth trails
Lee Zii Jia once again presses on the accelerator and the Indian is down 4-7.