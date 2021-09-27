Badminton
Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s China - Updates, Result, Score, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against China in the Sudirman Cup.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 2 of Sudirman Cup 2021.
After falling to a 4-1 defeat against Thailand yesterday, India will take on heavyweights and defending champions China today, starting 12:30 pm IST. Can they cause an upset?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2021 7:17 AM GMT
Finally a point for India
India finally earn a point, thanks to a brilliant return from Dhruv Kapila. They trail 10-2.
- 27 Sep 2021 7:15 AM GMT
China continues to dominate
The Chinese pair continues to dominate, winning points at will. They lead 8-1 as India continue to struggle.
- 27 Sep 2021 7:14 AM GMT
4-1 for China
A brilliant rally before Arjun falters to hand China the point. Liu-Zhou lead 4-1.
- 27 Sep 2021 7:12 AM GMT
Early lead for China
Liu and Zhou race to an early 3-0 as the Indians try to find their rhythm.
- 27 Sep 2021 7:05 AM GMT
The Players are out on the court!
Both the pairs are out on the court and have started the warmup. We will be good to start in a few minutes!
- 27 Sep 2021 6:58 AM GMT
Men's doubles up first!
India's sole winners from yesterday, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will be the first ones to be in action today. The duo will be up against Liu Cheng and Zhou Dong, and it is not going to be easy.
Can they give a good start yet again to India?
- 27 Sep 2021 6:51 AM GMT
Lines up are out!
Massive changes in the lineup for India. Aditi Bhatt comes in place of Malvika Bansod for women's singles, while Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth change swap their positions in the lineup!
- 27 Sep 2021 6:47 AM GMT
Goood Afternooon!
The Sudirman Cup 2021 started on a tough note for India, with the team falling to a 1-4 defeat against Thailand. No one apart from the men's doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun even managed to put a fight.
Can they rest step up and turn around India's fortune today against China? Stay tuned to find out.