Badminton
Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s Finland - Updates, Result, Score Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Finland in the 2021 Sudirman Cup.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's Sudirman Cup clash against Finland.
After falling to successive defeats in their first two ties against Thailand and China, India are virtually out of the race to reach the quarterfinals. Pride is all that's left to play for.
Can India end their 2021 Sudirman Cup campaign on a high with a win over hosts Finland?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2021 2:57 PM GMT
Malvika does a leg split!
Malvika Bansod loses her balance and does a leg split on court. Nothing to worry, as she is up on her feet!
- 29 Sep 2021 2:55 PM GMT
6-1
Clever play from Malvika as she makes Nella run all around the court.
- 29 Sep 2021 2:54 PM GMT
Malvika leads 2-0
Two errors from Nella, and two early points for Malvika Bansod.
- 29 Sep 2021 2:50 PM GMT
Women's Singles up next!
Malvika Bansod will take to the court for India next in women's singles. She will be up against 15-year-old Nella Nqvist.
This is expected to be an easy one for Malvika, stay tuned to know if India can wrap up this tie with a win here.
- 29 Sep 2021 2:45 PM GMT
SRIKANTH WINS!
No, I am not kidding.
Kidambi Srikanth has defeated Kalle Koljonen 16-21, 21-14, 21-11 and helped India to a 2-0 lead in the tie against Finland. Yes, Koljonen is much lower-ranked, but this was a decent comeback from the former World Number 1.
- 29 Sep 2021 2:43 PM GMT
10 MATCH POINTS
10 Match points for Srikanth at 20-10!
- 29 Sep 2021 2:40 PM GMT
18-8
Koljonen playing out of his skin, but Srikanth has got this covered. He leads 18-8. Just a matter of time now.
- 29 Sep 2021 2:37 PM GMT
Srikanth loses a challenge
A wonderful smash from Srikanth called out, and it is out! Consecutive points for Koljonen for the first time in the decider. Srikanth leads 16-6.
- 29 Sep 2021 2:36 PM GMT
Koljonen is frustrated
Koljonen is visibly frustrated here. Nothing going his way as Srikanth continues to motor along. The Indian leads 16-5.
- 29 Sep 2021 2:35 PM GMT
10-point lead!
Kidambi Srikanth now has a 10-point lead at 14-4. He is making Koljonen play to his will. Brilliant!