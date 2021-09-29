Top
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s Finland - Updates, Result, Score Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Finland in the 2021 Sudirman Cup.

Kidambi Srikanth
X

Kidambi Srikanth (Source: BWF)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-09-29T20:25:50+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's Sudirman Cup clash against Finland.

After falling to successive defeats in their first two ties against Thailand and China, India are virtually out of the race to reach the quarterfinals. Pride is all that's left to play for.

Can India end their 2021 Sudirman Cup campaign on a high with a win over hosts Finland?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X