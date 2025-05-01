Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Sudirman Cup Live: Indian team take on England in final group tie- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from India's final group tie from the Sudirman Cup 2025 against England.
Sudirman Cup 2025 Live: The Indian mixed team will take on England in the final group tie of the 2025 Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China, on Thursday.
India, however, has already exited from the tournament after losing their first two group ties against Indonesia and Denmark with the same scoreline of 1-4.
The team has decided to use their bench strength in this final tie and has fielded young shuttlers like Anupama Upadhyaya and Sathish Karunakaran in the lineup.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2025-05-01 08:30:10
- 1 May 2025 9:19 AM GMT
Ngan makes a slight comeback, but Anupama maintains her big lead at mid-game
Game-1: Anupama Upadhyaya (IND) 11-6 Mu Lin Ngan (ENG)
- 1 May 2025 9:12 AM GMT
Anupama starts the day with a good lead in the first game
Game-1: Anupama Upadhyaya (IND) 5-0 Mu Lin Ngan (ENG)
- 1 May 2025 8:50 AM GMT
India will take on England in the final group tie
Here is the lineup for the India Vs England tie:
- WS: - Anupama Upadhyaya (IND) Vs Mu Lingan (ENG)
- MS: - Sathish Karunakarn (IND) Vs Harry Huang
- WD: - Tanisha-Shruti (IND) Vs Lizzie-Estelle (ENG)
- MD: - Ruben-Hariharan (IND) Vs Rory-Alex (ENG)
- XD: - Tanisha-Sathish (IND) Vs Callum-Estelle (ENG)
