Badminton
Sudirman Cup 2025 Live: Indian team trails 0-3 to Denmark in opener - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the 2025 Sudirman Cup featuring top Indian players, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy.
Sudirman Cup 2025 Live: The Indian mixed team will take on Denmark in the opening tie of the group stage action at the 2025 Sudirman Cup in Xiamen, China, on Sunday.
The tie will start with the mixed doubles match, where the team captains, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, will be in action. Following them, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu will be in action in their respective singles matches.
The tie will end with the two doubles matches, men's doubles and women's doubles, where India has to put the lesser-known pairings, because of the injury withdrawals from Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri.
Catch all the Live action here:
Live Updates
- 27 April 2025 11:13 AM GMT
India lost to Denmark in the tie, facing defeat in the first three matches
The world no.1 duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen outclassed the young Indian duo of Hariharan and Ruban in straight games, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead over India.
Final Score: Hariharan-Ruban (IND) 7-21, 4-21 Kim-Anders (DEN)
- 27 April 2025 11:12 AM GMT
A forgettable outing for Harihran and Ruban at the debut Sudirman Cup
Game-2: Hariharan-Ruban (IND) 4-21 Kim-Anders (DEN)
- 27 April 2025 11:02 AM GMT
Kim and Anders outclassed the Indian duo, domintaing the opening game
Game-1: Hariharan-Ruban (IND) 7-21 Kim-Anders (DEN)
- 27 April 2025 10:55 AM GMT
A poor start for the young Indian duo as the Danes took a mammoth lead at the mid-game interval
Game-1: Hariharan-Ruban (IND) 2-11 Kim-Anders (DEN)
- 27 April 2025 10:45 AM GMT
Up Next: MD - Hariharan-Ruban (IND) Vs Kim-Anders (DEN)
Denmark is just one win away from winning the tie, for which now they have their world no.1 doubles pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, who will take on the inexperienced Indian duo in the men's doubles match.
- 27 April 2025 10:43 AM GMT
India 0-2 Denmark
Anders Antonsen came from behind in the second game to register a straight-game win over HS Prannoy in the men's singles match, doubling the team's lead in the tie.
Final Score: HS Prannoy (IND) 15-21, 16-21 Anders Antonsen (DEN)
- 27 April 2025 10:41 AM GMT
Antonsen doubles Denmark's lead with a straight-game win
Game 2: HS Prannoy (IND) 16-21 Anders Antonsen (DEN)
- 27 April 2025 10:39 AM GMT
Antonsen came out strong post mid-game interval. 2 points away from winning
Game 2: HS Prannoy (IND) 14-19 Anders Antonsen (DEN)
- 27 April 2025 10:31 AM GMT
Antonsen closes the deficit, but Prannoy just edged him by a single point at the mid-game interval
Game 2: HS Prannoy (IND) 11-10 Anders Antonsen (DEN)