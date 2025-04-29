2025 Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s Indonesia – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

2025 Sudirman Cup LIVE: India is all set to take on Indonesia in a must win tie at the 2025 Sudirman Cup on Tuesday.

Having lost their opening tie 1-4 against Denmark, the depleted India will have to punch above their weight against what looks like a much stronger Indonesia outfit in their second tie.

India will have to eke out a win, if they are to keep their quarter-finals hopes alive.

In a surprising move, India is once again set to field HS Prannoy in the men's singles rubber against Jonatan Christie ahead of Lakshya Sen.

The scratch women's doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra, who pulled off India's only win against Denmark, have been broken up for this contest. Mishra will play the tie with her usual partner Priya Konjengbam.

Here is the line-up for the tie

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto v/s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Gloria Emmanuel Widjaja

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu v/s Putri Kusuma Wardani

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy v/s Jonatan Christie

Women's Doubles: Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra v/s Lanny Tria Mayasari-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti

Men's Doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi v/s Muhammad Sohibul Fikri-Daniel Marthin

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates: