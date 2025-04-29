Badminton
2025 Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s Indonesia – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2025 Sudirman Cup clash between India and Indonesia.
2025 Sudirman Cup LIVE: India is all set to take on Indonesia in a must win tie at the 2025 Sudirman Cup on Tuesday.
Having lost their opening tie 1-4 against Denmark, the depleted India will have to punch above their weight against what looks like a much stronger Indonesia outfit in their second tie.
India will have to eke out a win, if they are to keep their quarter-finals hopes alive.
In a surprising move, India is once again set to field HS Prannoy in the men's singles rubber against Jonatan Christie ahead of Lakshya Sen.
The scratch women's doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra, who pulled off India's only win against Denmark, have been broken up for this contest. Mishra will play the tie with her usual partner Priya Konjengbam.
Here is the line-up for the tie
Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto v/s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Gloria Emmanuel Widjaja
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu v/s Putri Kusuma Wardani
Men's Singles: HS Prannoy v/s Jonatan Christie
Women's Doubles: Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra v/s Lanny Tria Mayasari-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti
Men's Doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi v/s Muhammad Sohibul Fikri-Daniel Marthin
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 29 April 2025 11:56 AM GMT
Prannoy fights back
HS Prannoy is fighting back post the mid-game interval. He has pushed Christie to all corners and has managed to reduce the deficit to three points at 10-13.
- 29 April 2025 11:53 AM GMT
Jonatan Christie comes out with a vengeance
HS Prannoy once against starts well and has a 3-1 lead in the second game. However, Christie soon tightens the screws and wins five points in a row to take 11-5 lead at the mid-game interval.
- 29 April 2025 11:41 AM GMT
HS Prannoy takes the opening game!
HS Prannoy was trailing for most part post the mid-game interval, but he manages to up his game just at the right time. He takes a hard-fought first game 21-19 in 27 minutes.
Can Prannoy wrap this up in straight games?
- 29 April 2025 11:25 AM GMT
HS Prannoy trails
The early advantage notwithstanding, Jonatan Christie has opened up a lead at the first mid-game interval. Prannoy trials 9-11 by two points and has also burned up a review for a shot called long during the last point.
- 29 April 2025 11:18 AM GMT
Prannoy off to a good start
HS Prannoy is off to a good start. He is moving well and has opened up a 6-3 lead.
- 29 April 2025 11:12 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen on the coaching bench
Lakshya Sen, for the second straight time, is on the coaching bench for HS Prannoy. Interesting.
- 29 April 2025 11:11 AM GMT
HS Prannoy is on court
Jonatan Christie leads 6-3 in head to head encounters. The two last met nearly three years go in 2022.
Can Prannoy eke out a win against Christie, who is playing his first match of the tournament?
- 29 April 2025 11:08 AM GMT
India 1-1 Indonesia
Wardani equalized for Indonesia as she beat India’s PV Sindhu in women’s singles in straight games. Final Score: PV Sindhu (IND) 12-21, 13-21 Putri Kusuma Wardani (IDN)
- 29 April 2025 11:05 AM GMT
Wardani two points away from levelling the tie
Game-2: PV Sindhu (IND) 13-19 Putri Kusuma Wardani (IDN)