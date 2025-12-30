Stability is key for Lakshya Sen in future: Peter Gade

Indian badminton had very little to cheer about in the year 2025, with injuries and some poor form affecting performances across events.

Lakshya Sen’s Australian Open title and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s bronze medal at the World Championships and then at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals stood out as rare bright spots on the senior circuit.

Keeping in view India’s mixed performances on the international circuit, Danish badminton legend Peter Gade believes Lakshya has the game to return to the very top, but also stresses that consistency will be key.

“Lakshya has shown on many occasions that he’s got the potential to do big things. It’s been a bit up and down for him for the past years. He’s been beating some of the best players in the world. For him, it’s important to show himself that this is still possible,” Peter Gade told The Bridge in an exclusive interview.

Lakshya faced several early-round exits this year, and the Australia Open Super 500 crown in November 2025 was his first since the Canada Open in 2023.

“In the tournaments, it’s more than one win or two wins; it’s five wins in a big tournament to go all the way. And we need to do it in many tournaments in a row. So, stability is the key for Lakshya in the future,” Gade pointed.

“I can see there are some tournaments that are not going his way, and it’s a bit tough. And then we see signs that it’s still possible. So, he needs to hold on to these positive signs. Hopefully, it will go his way in some of the big tournaments in the future,” he asserted.

‘Focus on players with potential to break into world top 5’

In 2019, Gade was in Chennai for a coaching camp, and the focus was on developing techniques, footwork, and skills among young players aged 12 to 17.

Six years later, the legend speaks highly of the talent that India holds, but also highlights the challenges.

“I think, like every other country, India is trying to bring out the young players for targeting the highest possible level. I feel there is a huge interest for badminton in India and you have a big group of many players. But, the challenge is to find the ones with the X factor, the ones with the extra potential. The ones that actually have the possibilities to go all the way to the top 5, top 10 in the world because in the end, that’s what it’s about. That’s what Saina (Nehwal) and (PV) Sindhu have done in the past,” Gade said.

“The men’s doubles team achieved it in the past, and it’s possible. I see Indian badminton as a very important part of badminton in the future,” he added.

Gade stepped away from mainstream badminton and transitioned to coaching. In 2024, he joined Viktor Axelsen’s team as coach and in June 2025 stepped up as lead coach.

‘Lot more difficult to stay on top’

Gade was one of the most consistent players of his era, reaching world No. 1 in 1998 and winning the All England Open in 1999. Known for his longevity at the top, he claimed a record five European singles titles. Now an elite coach, Gade believes the growing number of tournaments in the modern badminton calendar places far greater physical and mental demands on players, making sustained consistency increasingly difficult.

“The scenario today in world badminton is you have a lot more tournaments than you had when I was playing. It’s a lot more difficult to stay on top in every one of these tournaments. And you will see some laps. But it’s also up to the individual player to set the standard,” he pointed out.

“They also need the stability to perform in every tournament. Not just to take part, but to aim for the medals in every tournament they take part in,” he stressed.

‘Never settle for less'

Gade said he would never settle for anything less than total commitment every time he stepped onto the court.

“For me, it’s always been natural. I will never take part in a tournament and not go 100%. Of course, I will lose matches but no matter who’s on the other side, I will prepare 110%.”

“Sometimes it’s also a little bit about the mental part of it. To act a bit like you don’t show your opponent anything. And maybe I feel like today it's a bit more acceptable that it's not my day," he concluded.