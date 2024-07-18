Sports Ministry clears financial assistance for HS Prannoy's trainer

Sports Ministry cleared shuttler HS Prannoy’s proposal for financial assistance towards his trainer (Rohan George Mathews) during the Paris Olympics 2024.



MYAS under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will finance Mathews’ airfare, boarding and lodging, daily fees, visa fees, expenditure for miscellaneous expenses such as local transportation and medical expenditure, and will also provide him an OPA for the duration.



Besides Prannoy, MOC also approved proposals of athletes Vikash Singh, Suraj Panwar, Ankita Dhyani, Sarvesh Kushare, and shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka for assistance with various equipment for training and competition.

Prannoy, who turned 32 yesterday, will be making his debut at the Olympics after winning World Championships and Asian Games bronze medal in 2023.

MOC also approved the proposal of Indian rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil for financial assistance towards training in Serbia for a 50m 3P event for 20 days.



Rudrankksh has started training for 50m 3P events along with the 10m Air Rifle event and to understand and grasp the strong basics of the second event will be training under 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Sebic Milenko in Serbia.



