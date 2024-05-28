Badminton
Singapore Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in action, Aakarshi loses - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' Round of 32 matches in the Singapore Open Super 750 in Singapore on Tuesday.
Singapore Open Super 750 is set to get underway on Tuesday. Top seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their campaign in the Round of 32 against Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard of Denmark.
In men's singles, Priyanshu Rajawat will take on Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in his first round match.
In women's singles Aakarshi Kashsyap will face Pornpicha Choeikeewong of Thailand, while Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh will face off against Hong Kong's Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Ng Tsz Yau in the mixed doubles clash.
In women's doubles segment, Panda sisters - Rutuparna and Swetaparna - will take on Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 28 May 2024 5:39 AM GMT
Aakarshi Kashyap makes 1st round exit
Aakarshi puts up a strong fight in the second game but goes down 19-21, 20-22 against Pornpicha Choekeewong of Thailand.
- 28 May 2024 5:13 AM GMT
Aakarshi loses the opening game
Pornpicha on Thailand wins the first game 21-19.
- 28 May 2024 5:13 AM GMT
Aakarshi saves two game points
Aakarshi makes a late comeback in the game as she saves two game points to trail 19-20.
- 28 May 2024 5:10 AM GMT
Pornpincha on game point
Aakarshi concedes a 17-20 lead to Pornpicha in the opening game.
- 28 May 2024 5:02 AM GMT
Aakarshi fights back
Aakarshi crawls back to reduce the gap as she trails 11-13.
- 28 May 2024 4:52 AM GMT
Aakarshi trails in the first game
Pornpicha takes a 4-1 lead in the opening game of this Round of 32 clash.
- 28 May 2024 4:51 AM GMT
Aakarshi Kashyap in action
Aakarshi Kashyap faces Pornpicha Choekeewong in her first round match.
- 28 May 2024 4:42 AM GMT
Schedule
Aakarshi Kashyap vs Pornpicha Choeikeewong
Priyanshu Rajawat vs Lee Cheuk Yiu
Rutuparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda vs Chang Ching Hui-Yang Ching Tun
Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh vs Lee Chun Hei Reginald-Ng Tsz Yau
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard