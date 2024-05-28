Singapore Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in action, Aakarshi loses - Scores, Updates, Blog

Singapore Open Super 750 is set to get underway on Tuesday. Top seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their campaign in the Round of 32 against Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard of Denmark.

In men's singles, Priyanshu Rajawat will take on Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in his first round match.

In women's singles Aakarshi Kashsyap will face Pornpicha Choeikeewong of Thailand, while Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh will face off against Hong Kong's Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Ng Tsz Yau in the mixed doubles clash.

In women's doubles segment, Panda sisters - Rutuparna and Swetaparna - will take on Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei.

