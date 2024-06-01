Badminton
Singapore Open LIVE: Treesa/Gayatri feature in semis- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semi-finals of the Singapore Open 2024.
Singapore Open 2024 LIVE: Indian women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will continue their sublime run in the Super 750 tournament.
They will play fourth-seed Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan in the semi-final.
Can they upset another higher-ranked opponent?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 1 Jun 2024 6:24 AM GMT
The Indian pair makes it 20-20.
Brilliant counter-attacking game from the Indian pair as they target the open spaces left by the Japanese and hit two consecutive winners to make it 20-20.
- 1 Jun 2024 6:20 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri equalize.
It is 16-16 as Treesa hits a cross-court winner to equalize against the Japanese pair. The Indian pair has won another set of consecutive three points owing to two winners from Treesa.
- 1 Jun 2024 6:17 AM GMT
The Indian pair reduces the deficit.
An action-packed passage of play with the Japanese pair hitting two shots wide while the Indian pair was guilty of playing shots on the net.
Treesa/Gayatri trails 12-16.
- 1 Jun 2024 6:14 AM GMT
Both the pair have made mistakes on the sidelines.
After the mid-game break, both pairs are guilty of making mistake on the sidelines as the Japanese pair continue to lead 13-10.
- 1 Jun 2024 6:09 AM GMT
The Indian pair is clawing their way back.
Four consecutive points for the Indian pair as Gayatri hits a winner followed by two mistakes by the Japanese pair on the baseline. Treesa/Gayatri are trailing 9-10 at the moment.
- 1 Jun 2024 6:03 AM GMT
A flurry of errors from the Indian pair.
Two errors on the net, one judgement error and coupe of winners from the Japanese pair means that Treesa/Gayatri are trailing 2-7 at the moment.
- 1 Jun 2024 6:00 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri starts with two points.
Two errors from the Japanese pair and the Indian pair has an early advantage. Treesa/Gayatri lead 2-1.