Singapore Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag advance to Quarterfinals; Sindhu and Prannoy exit

India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, kept their campaign alive at the Singapore Open 2025 by reaching the quarterfinals, even as PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy bowed out in the round of 16.

Satwik and Chirag, coming off a recent spell of injury-related setbacks, displayed grit and composure in a tightly contested match against Indonesia’s seventh-seeded duo, Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani. Despite losing the first game, the Indian pair bounced back impressively to clinch the match 19-21, 21-16, 21-19 after one hour and 14 minutes of intense badminton.

Their next challenge will be against the second-seeded Malaysian pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, in what promises to be another high-octane encounter.

On the singles front, PV Sindhu's journey ended in the pre-quarterfinals after a valiant effort against China’s world No. 5, Chen Yufei. The double Olympic medalist showed glimpses of her best, particularly in the second game where she led 19-12 before sealing it 21-18. However, she couldn't keep pace in the deciding game and lost 9-21, 21-18, 16-21. This was Sindhu’s seventh loss to Chen in 13 encounters, underlining the Indian’s inconsistent form this season.

Earlier, Sindhu had begun the tournament with a commanding 21-14, 21-9 win over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang, but failed to maintain momentum when it mattered most.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy was ousted by France’s Christo Popov in straight games, 16-21, 14-21. The Indian shuttler was unable to find rhythm against the younger Frenchman, who maintained steady pressure throughout the match.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela also exited the Singapore Open 2025 in the Round of 16 after a straight-game loss to China's Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian.