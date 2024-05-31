Olympics Begin In
Badminton

Singapore Open 2024 Live: Treesa-Gayatri to take on Kim-Kong in quarters - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action from the quarterfinal action of Indian shuttlers at Singapore Open 2024 on Friday.

Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand All England Badminton
X

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in action at quarterfinals of Singapore Open. (Photo Credits: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 May 2024 6:07 AM GMT

Singapore Open Live: The young women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are the lone representative from India at the quarterfinals of Singapore Open as the top Indian shuttlers are already out of the competition in first three days.

The Indians pulled off a big upset in second round to knock out the world no.2 Korean pair and now will face another top Korean pair of S.Y Kim and H.Y Kong in the quarter-finals, sighting another big win on Friday.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-05-31 05:30:34
Badminton
