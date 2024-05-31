Badminton
Singapore Open 2024 Live: Treesa-Gayatri to take on Kim-Kong in quarters - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the quarterfinal action of Indian shuttlers at Singapore Open 2024 on Friday.
Singapore Open Live: The young women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are the lone representative from India at the quarterfinals of Singapore Open as the top Indian shuttlers are already out of the competition in first three days.
The Indians pulled off a big upset in second round to knock out the world no.2 Korean pair and now will face another top Korean pair of S.Y Kim and H.Y Kong in the quarter-finals, sighting another big win on Friday.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 31 May 2024 6:06 AM GMT
A great net kill from Gayatri to take an early lead in the second game
Game-2: Treesa-Gayatri 3-1 Kim-Kong
- 31 May 2024 6:02 AM GMT
The Korean pair maintains their lead throughout and takes the first game
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri 18-21 Kim-Kong
- 31 May 2024 5:58 AM GMT
A cross court drive of Gayatri went outside the sidelines, Koreans back to 3 point lead
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri 15-18 Kim-Kong
- 31 May 2024 5:55 AM GMT
The Koreans find the net, loses a big lead to just 1 point now
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri 13-14 Kim-Kong
- 31 May 2024 5:51 AM GMT
An error on net from Gayatri as Koreans maintains a 3-point lead at mid-game
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri 8-11 Kim-Kong
- 31 May 2024 5:48 AM GMT
The Koreans takes a good lead after some good attacking shot from front court
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri 6-9 Kim-Kong
- 31 May 2024 5:43 AM GMT
A very close start to the match as both pairs making few errors
Game-1: Treesa-Gayatri 4-4 Kim-Kong
- 31 May 2024 5:35 AM GMT
Only one Indian representation at the quarterfinal stage of this BWF Super 750 tournament
The young women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face Korean pair of S.Y Kim and H.Y Kong in the quarter-finals.