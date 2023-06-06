Badminton
Singapore Open LIVE: PV Sindhu knocked out, Kidambi Srikanth wins- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the first round of Singapore Open.
After two good weeks of badminton, the Indian shuttlers move to a very important tournament of the world tour- Singapore Open.
Live Updates
- 6 Jun 2023 6:52 AM GMT
Naraoka LEADS!
It was all square at 7-7, but Kodai Naraoka pockets four points in a row to lead 11-7 at the first mid-game break.
- 6 Jun 2023 6:44 AM GMT
Tight start
HS Prannoy returns an almost impossible to hit body smash to gain a point. 2-2.
- 6 Jun 2023 6:38 AM GMT
HS Prannoy in action
HS Prannoy is out on court number 3 now. He is up against Japan's Kodai Naraoka.
- 6 Jun 2023 6:13 AM GMT
Yamaguchi wins it.
A tough fight from Sindhu to top seed but Yamaguchi prevails and Sindhu is knocked out.
- 6 Jun 2023 6:11 AM GMT
Sindhu is fighting here.
From 14-19 down, Sindhu takes three consecutive points to make it 17-19.
- 6 Jun 2023 6:05 AM GMT
Yamaguchi leads 11-8 at the break.
Sindhu did really well to comeback from 4-10 down but Yamaguchi is looking in control at the moment.
- 6 Jun 2023 5:52 AM GMT
Yamaguchi takes the second game and we are going to a decider.
Despite Sindhu's resistance, Yamaguchi has won the second game 21-19 and we will go into a decider now.