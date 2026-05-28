Singapore Open 2026: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag march into quarters

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the quarterfinals of the 2026 Singapore Open Super750 Tournament on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu beat Japan's Riko Gunji 21-9, 21-12 in just 37 minutes in the women’s singles Round of 16. She will now meet world no. 1 An Se Young in the quarterfinals.





#News 🏸 PV Sindhu advances to the women's singles QUARTERFINALS at #SingaporeOpen2026 after a convincing win over Japanese WR 19 Riko Gunji in the round of 16.



Score: 21-9, 21-12 pic.twitter.com/t8o4fOEGp3 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 28, 2026





In the men's doubles, fourth-seeded Satwik and Chirag started strongly by taking the opening game but were pushed into a decider after the Chinese Taipei pair dominated the second. The Indians cameback to close out the match 21-18 in the decider, extending their head-to-head record against the duo to 7-0. They will next face Malaysia’s Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai, to whom they lost their All England Open campaign earlier this year.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto to progressed to the quarterfinals, defeating Japanese pair Yuta Watanabe and Maya Taguchi in a gruelling three sets of mixed doubles match. The Indian pair prevailed 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in 58 minutes. A challenging quarterfinal clash awaits them against third-seeded Malaysian pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

Lakshya Sen progressed in men’s singles after Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn retired with just two points played in the match. Lakshya will next take on Japan’s Koki Watanabe. In the other men's singles, HS Prannoy lost to the host nation's Loh Kean Yew 18-21, 21-16, 15-21.