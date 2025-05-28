Singapore Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag advance to second round; Lakshya retires out

Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were off to a winning start in the opening round of the 2025 Singapore Open Super 750 on Wednesday.

The duo beat Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal 21-16, 21-13 in straight games.

Satwik and Chirag were returning on the BWF World Tour for the first time in over two months because of injury concerns, and hence, they dropped out of the top-20 world rankings for the first time in six years.

They will next play the winner of Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita against seventh seed Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Muhammad Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia.

Elsewhere, in the men’s singles, Lakshay Sen retired mid-way through the third game, losing 21-15, 17-21, 5-13 to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the opening round.

This marked his third consecutive first-round exit of this 2025 BWF season.

In women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap, despite winning the first game, lost to the third-seeded and world-ranked 4, Han Yue of China, 21-17, 13-21, 7-21.

Unnati Hooda and Anupama Upadhaya also lost their respective first round encounters.

Unnati lost to the Malaysia Masters champion and second seed Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 9-21, 15-21 while Anupama lost to Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo Yun in straight sets 12-21, 16-21.

Seven Indian women shuttlers were featuring in the main draw for the first time. PV Sindhu was the only Indian women’s player to advance to the second round. She will next face the fifth seeded Chen Yu Fei in the round of 16.

In women's doubles, Amrutha-Sonali pair got a walkover win against Japan's Nami Matsuyama and C. Shida. Another Indian women's doubles pair of Vaishnavi Khadkekar and Alisha Khan lost to Australia’s A Yu and G Somerville 8-21, 9-21.

Other Indian results:

XD: Rohan-Ruthvika (IND) won against Chen-Corbett (USA)