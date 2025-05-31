Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Singapore Open 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Satwik-Chirag in men’s doubles semifinal - Updates, scores, blog

Follow for all the live updates from the Singapore Open 2025 semifinals, where Satwik-Chirag will be in action.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 May 2025 3:40 PM GMT

Singapore Open 2025 Highlights: India’s leading men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced their long-time rivals Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinal. The Malaysian pair got the better of Satwik-Chirag 21-19, 21-10, 21-18 in a little over an hour.

Saturday's loss is the Indian pair's second-straight loss from Aaron-Wooi Yik, having lost in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals.

Satwik and Chirag were the only Indian competitors in the tournament.

In the men's doubles final, Aaron-Wooi Yik will take on South Korea's SJ Seo and WH Kim.

