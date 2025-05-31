Badminton
Singapore Open 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Satwik-Chirag in men’s doubles semifinal - Updates, scores, blog
Follow for all the live updates from the Singapore Open 2025 semifinals, where Satwik-Chirag will be in action.
Singapore Open 2025 Highlights: India’s leading men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced their long-time rivals Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinal. The Malaysian pair got the better of Satwik-Chirag 21-19, 21-10, 21-18 in a little over an hour.
Saturday's loss is the Indian pair's second-straight loss from Aaron-Wooi Yik, having lost in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals.
Satwik and Chirag were the only Indian competitors in the tournament.
In the men's doubles final, Aaron-Wooi Yik will take on South Korea's SJ Seo and WH Kim.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 31 May 2025 3:32 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag lose 21-19, 21-10, 21-18
Satwik-Chirag pull out everything from their armoury in the end. But, Aaron-Wooi Yik make their way to the men's doubles final. They now face South Korea's SJ Seo and WH Kim in the final.
With this its curtains on Indian challenge at the Singapore Open 2025.
- 31 May 2025 3:24 PM GMT
Aaron-Wooi Yik leading 20-16
5 match points for the Malaysians. It's a matter of nerves now. Indians save 2 points.
- 31 May 2025 3:20 PM GMT
final game: 11-19
This time Satwiksairaj sends it long. The match drifting away from their reach.
- 31 May 2025 3:18 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag trailing 10-15 in final game!
The Indian pair have fallen behind one more time. Trailing by 5 points. This definitely does not look to be going in their favour.
- 31 May 2025 3:03 PM GMT
No chance for Satwik-Chirag in the second game, lose 10-21
The Indian pair lost 10-21. Chia-Soh looked strong from the start. Attacked and never let the Indian settle in the match as the game drifted away.
- 31 May 2025 2:55 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag take a back seat in second game
Shetty's shot finds space between his opponents. There are long rallies and some flat exchanges from both pairs. Malaysians still in lead 12-6.
- 31 May 2025 2:49 PM GMT
A different approach by Aaron-Wooi Yik in second set
Aaron-Wooi Yik return with an attacking approach. Take early lead in the second set. score: 8-2
- 31 May 2025 2:43 PM GMT
Indian pair take the first set 21-19!
Indian pair take the opening game in 20 minutes. It was a thrilling first game. The Indian paid held their nerves and stayed ahead in the first set.
- 31 May 2025 2:41 PM GMT
What a smash!
The Malaysian pair trying to close in the gap. But the Indian pair is absolutely devastating. Leading the first set 20-18.