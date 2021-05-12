Badminton: Singapore Open 2021 cancelled due to surge in COVID

Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) and Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday decided upon cancelling the Singapore Open 2021 scheduled for June 1-6, 2021.



"All attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants. However, rising COVID-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community's health and safety, the event has been cancelled," the Badminton World Federation said in an official statement.

BWF also confirmed that the tournament. The Singapore Open 2021 Super 500 was the last tournament offering Race to Tokyo ranking points inside the Olympic qualifying window. BWF is yet to issue a further statement on Tokyo 2020.



Earlier, The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Badminton World Federation (BWF) jointly agreed to postpone the Malaysia Open 2021, scheduled for May 25-30.

As per a release on the BWF website, all attempts were made by the organisers and BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants, but the recent surge in cases left no choice but to postpone the tournament.