BWF World C'ships 2025: PV Sindhu stuns World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi; Dhruv-Tanisha enter quarters

India recorded a memorable day at the BWF World Badminton Championships on Thursday, August 28, as PV Sindhu defeated World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-19, 21-15 to storm into the women’s singles quarterfinals.

Earlier today, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto scripted history by becoming the first Indian mixed doubles pair in seven years to reach the last eight, stunning World No.5 Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, showed her big-match temperament once again. After clawing back to take the opening game 21-19, she asserted control in the second, racing to an 11-6 lead at the interval and finishing 21-15.

The victory not only secured her a spot in the quarterfinals but also maintained her perfect record against Chinese opponents at the World Championships, where she now holds an 8-0 head-to-head advantage.

The upset by Dhruv and Tanisha added to India’s celebrations. Despite dropping the opening game 19-21, they regrouped with a dominant 21-12 second game.

In the decider, they held their nerve in crucial rallies to seal the match 21-15. This is the first time since 2018 that an Indian pair has progressed this far in mixed doubles at the tournament.

Sindhu’s resurgence and the mixed doubles breakthrough underline a strong showing for India at the Championships. With quarterfinal berths secured, both Sindhu and the Dhruv-Tanisha duo will aim to continue India’s push for medals on the world stage.

Scores:

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu (IND) bt Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) 21-19, 21-15

Mixed Doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (IND) bt Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (HKG) 19-21, 21-12, 21-15