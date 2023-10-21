Badminton
Denmark Open 2023: PV Sindhu knocked out by Carolina Marin in semifinal - Highlights
Catch the highlights of PV Sindhu's Denmark Open semifinal defeat to her on-court nemesis Carolina Marin.
PV Sindhu suffered a sapping 18-21, 21-19, 7-21 defeat to her arch-nemesis Carolina Marin in the semifinal of the Denmark Open Super 750 in Odense on Saturday. This was Sindhu's fifth straight defeat to Marin.
Catch the highlights:
Live Updates
- 21 Oct 2023 11:38 AM GMT
Marin knocks out Sindhu
Marin has 13 match points.
Sindhu sends her return into the net. Marin wins the game 21-7 and registers her fifth straight win over Sindhu.
Final result: Carolina Marin beats PV Sindhu 21-18, 19-21, 21-7 in 73 minutes
- 21 Oct 2023 11:36 AM GMT
Game 3: Marin smashes
Sindhu sends a toss, and Marin hits an over-the-head smash which trickles over the net. Marin leads 19-7.
- 21 Oct 2023 11:35 AM GMT
Game 3: Smash by Sindhu
Sindhu smashes and wins a point to trail 6-18.
- 21 Oct 2023 11:34 AM GMT
Game 3: Crosscourt smash by Marin
Sindhu has no chance at all. Marin extends her lead to 18-5.
- 21 Oct 2023 11:33 AM GMT
Game 3: A point for Sindhu
Marin's toss goes wide. Sindhu wins a point. She trails 5-17.
- 21 Oct 2023 11:32 AM GMT
Game 3: Sindhu goes wide
Sindhu's plan was right. But it was a hard push. It goes wide. Sindhu trails 16-4 before Marin makes it 17-4.
- 21 Oct 2023 11:31 AM GMT
Game 3: Marin wins a challenge
Marin smashes. The umpire says it goes wide. Marin challenges it and wins a point to extend her lead to 15-4.
- 21 Oct 2023 11:30 AM GMT
Game 3: Sindhu smashes
Sindhu hits a smash. Her second point. Sindhu trails 4-14.
- 21 Oct 2023 11:30 AM GMT
Game 3: Sindhu trails 3-14
Marin takes a 12-2 lead as Sindhu hits the net. Marin is moving swiftly here. The umpire warns Marin again for entering Sindhu's court often.
Marin follows it up with another point to extend her lead to 13-2 and then 14-3 as Sindhu's backhand return goes into the net.
- 21 Oct 2023 11:27 AM GMT
Game 3: Marin takes 11-2 lead at the interval
Marin leads 11-2 at the interval. Sindhu seems bogged down by Marin's smashes and temperament. Marin takes an 11-2 lead at the interval.