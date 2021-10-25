French Open: Sindhu eyes consistent run, Sameer looks for good outing

The 25-year-old from Madhya Pradesh stunned world number three Anders Antonsen in Odense before retiring from the quarterfinals against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto due to a calf injury and he will need to be at the top of his game when he faces sixth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie.



Kidambi Srikanth will get another chance to avenge his last week's loss when he faces world number one kento Momota of Japan in the opening round. While Srikanth did put up a fight in the opening game, he ran out of steam in the second against Momota, who put up a solid display in the tournament to eventually reach the finals at Denmark.

In another match, in-form Lakhsya Sen will take on Tokyo-returned B Sai Praneeth in an all-Indian contest. Former top 10 player, H S Prannoy had a decent outing at Denmark and will have his task cut out against fourth seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, while Sourabh Verma too faces an uphill task against fifth seeded Anthony Sinisuka Gingting. Parupalli Kashyap, who had retired in the opening round last week due to a hamstring injury, will meet France's Brice Leverdez in the first round here.

In men's doubles, world number 10 duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, will square off against Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan, while talented pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila face Ireland duo of Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds. Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will take on Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baekcheol.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy open against top seeds Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan of Korea, while Meghana Jakkampudi and S Ram Poorvisha will cross swords with Netherlands' Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke Van Der Aar. Satwiksairaj and Ashwini will also pair up, taking on Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow in the mixed doubles opener.