Shriyanshi Valishetty exits Canada Open after hard-fought Quarterfinal loss

India’s Shriyanshi Valishetty bowed out of the Canada Open Super 300 after a narrow quarterfinal defeat to Denmark’s Amalie Schulz on Friday, ending a spirited campaign at the BWF World Tour event.

The 20-year-old Indian, ranked 75th in the world, put up a strong fight but ultimately fell short against world No. 69 Schulz, who clinched the match 12-21, 21-19, 21-19 in 53 minutes. Despite taking the opening game comfortably, Valishetty was unable to sustain her momentum as Schulz fought back with sharper net play and tactical lifts that turned the tide in the second and third games.

Valishetty had earlier impressed in the round of 16 with a straight-games win over world No. 45 Letshanaa Karupathevan of Malaysia, beating her 21-15, 21-14 in just 35 minutes on Thursday night.

This quarterfinal finish marks one of Valishetty’s best performances at a Super 300 event, signalling her rising potential on the international stage.

Later in the day, India’s former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and young prospect S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian are scheduled to play their respective men’s singles quarterfinal matches.

The Canada Open, a USD 240,000 tournament, is part of the HSBC BWF World Tour and is being held at the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary.