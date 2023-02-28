Badminton Senior Nationals Final LIVE - Anupama v/s Aakarshi -Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The 84th Senior National Badminton Championships culminates today at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida San today with all the five finals slated to be played over the next few hours.

Schedule

Women's Singles: Anupama Upadhyay v/s Aakarshi Kashyap

Mixed Doubles: Hemanagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal v/s Siddharth Elango/Khushi Gupta

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand v/s Kavya Gupta/Deepshika Singh

Men's Singles: Priyanshu Rajawat v/s Mithun Manjunath

Men's Doubles: Deep Rambhiya/Akshan Shetty v/s Kushal Raj/Prakash Raj

