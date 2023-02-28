Badminton
Badminton Senior Nationals Final LIVE - Anupama v/s Aakarshi -Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Finals of 84th Badminton Senior National Championships.
The 84th Senior National Badminton Championships culminates today at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida San today with all the five finals slated to be played over the next few hours.
Schedule
Women's Singles: Anupama Upadhyay v/s Aakarshi Kashyap
Mixed Doubles: Hemanagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal v/s Siddharth Elango/Khushi Gupta
Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand v/s Kavya Gupta/Deepshika Singh
Men's Singles: Priyanshu Rajawat v/s Mithun Manjunath
Men's Doubles: Deep Rambhiya/Akshan Shetty v/s Kushal Raj/Prakash Raj
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 28 Feb 2023 10:37 AM GMT
Pretty close so far in the Men's Singles final
Rajawat 3-3 Manjunath
- 28 Feb 2023 10:20 AM GMT
Next up, Men's Singles!
Priyanshu Rajawat will battle Mithun Manjunath to decide who's the best male shuttler of the country.
- 28 Feb 2023 10:18 AM GMT
And Treesa and Gayathri are the national women's doubles champions!
It's the same score line as the first set as Jolly and Gopichand beat Gupta and Singh 21-10 in the second set to lift the title.
- 28 Feb 2023 10:10 AM GMT
Singh and Gupta seem to be disarmed by their opponents
It's a huge lead for Treesa and Gayathri as they are ahead 11-3. Looks like the title is theirs to lose.
- 28 Feb 2023 10:05 AM GMT
The leaders start the second set strongly
Five consecutive points for Treesa and Gayathri in the second set before Kavya and Deepshika open their account.
5-1
- 28 Feb 2023 10:02 AM GMT
Treesa and Gayathri win first set
The experienced pair of Jolly and Gopichand seems to be too formidable for Gupta/Singh as they win the first set 21-10.
- 28 Feb 2023 9:59 AM GMT
Jolly/Gopichand look the more seasoned bunch
Treesa and Gayathri are sailing ahead in the first set comfortably as they lead 16-8.
- 28 Feb 2023 9:54 AM GMT
Gupta/Singh slowly scoring points
Gupta/Singh are gradually finding their mojo but still a long way to go.
10-6 to Treesa/Gayathri
- 28 Feb 2023 9:51 AM GMT
The CWG 2022 bronze winners are cruising here!
Treesa/Gayathri lead 5-2.
- 28 Feb 2023 9:39 AM GMT
Next up, Women's Singles!
It's Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand v/s Kavya Gupta/Deepshika Singh.