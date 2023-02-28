Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Badminton Senior Nationals Final LIVE - Anupama v/s Aakarshi -Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Finals of 84th Badminton Senior National Championships.

Aakarshi Kashyap Indonesia Masters 2022
X

Aakarshi Kashyap (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 10:37 AM GMT

The 84th Senior National Badminton Championships culminates today at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida San today with all the five finals slated to be played over the next few hours.

Schedule

Women's Singles: Anupama Upadhyay v/s Aakarshi Kashyap

Mixed Doubles: Hemanagendra Babu/Kanika Kanwal v/s Siddharth Elango/Khushi Gupta

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand v/s Kavya Gupta/Deepshika Singh

Men's Singles: Priyanshu Rajawat v/s Mithun Manjunath

Men's Doubles: Deep Rambhiya/Akshan Shetty v/s Kushal Raj/Prakash Raj

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-02-28 06:36:11
>Load More
Badminton Bai 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X