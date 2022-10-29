French Open: Satwik, Chirag enter their second Super 750 final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a commanding straight-game win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to progress to the men's doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Saturday.

The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game to outwit the Korean combination 21-18 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, thus, reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.

In their overall career, this is the second Super 750 final for the Commonwealth Games champion duo from India. The last time they had reached this stage was also at the French Open, three years ago.

This is 5th final appearance in BWF World Tour level tournament for the star Indian duo. In the BWF World Tour, their highest title has been at the Super 500 level - the India Open title earlier this year and the Thailand Open title in 2019.

They will face the winner of the semifinal between England's Ben Lane/Sean Vardy and Chinese Taipei's Lu Chung Yao/Yang Po Han in the final on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)