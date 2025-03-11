Badminton: Satwik-Chirag drop out of Top 10 ranking for first time since 2021

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen have dropped out of the top 10 in the latest world rankings issued by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday.

Rankireddy and Shetty, the former world No 1, are now placed 12th in the world.

Having last competed at the Badminton Asia Team Mixed Championships last month, the Indian duo has dropped down five places in the latest rankings. They were placed seventh last week.

This is for the first time since November 2021 that Rankireddy and Shetty won't feature in top 10 of the badminton men's doubles world rankings.

Rankireddy and Shetty have blown hot and cold ever since their disappointing exit at the 2024 Paris Olympics last year. They have since made significant changes in their team, having split up with coach Mathias Boe.

The duo now train under the eyes of Tan Kim Her, the coach credited with pairing the two up as youngsters.

Despite their fall in the rankings, Rankireddy-Shetty continue to be India's best ranked pair in men's doubles.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen faced a similar fate in the men's singles rankings.

Sen, who was placed 10th until last week, has dropped down by five places to be ranked 15th in the world.

Much like Rankireddy-Shetty, Sen also last competed at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships last month. He has endured a tough run in the 2025 season so far, having bowed out in the opening round of the Malaysia Open and the India Open.

Sen's best performance in the year so far has been a Round of 16 exit at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 event.

Elsewhere in women's singles, PV Sindhu dropped down further and is now placed 16th in the world. The double Olympic medallist was placed 15th last week.

Sindhu, however, is the only Indian in top-20 rankings of women's singles.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are the only Indians ranked in top-10 of the latest BWF rankings. They are placed ninth.

Crasto-Kapila, Ayush Shetty rise to career high

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila rose to a career high ranking on Tuesday.

Crasto and Kapila are now placed 19th in the world.

Crasto now holds the distinction of breaking into top 20 of the world with three different partners. She had previously achieved this feat with Ashwini Ponnappa in women's doubles, and Ishaan Bhatnagar in mixed doubles respectively.

On the other hand, the young Ayush Shetty – who enjoyed a splendid run into the Orleans Masters semi-finals last week – has climbed to career high ranking in men's singles.

Shetty, who has enjoyed a leap of five places, is now ranked 43rd in the world. He is now the fifth highest ranked Indian shuttler in men's singles behind Sen, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George.